NTR UHS to sign MoU with Singapore University

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department has initiated steps to establish a Disease Modeling and Decision Intelligence Centre (DMIDC) at Dr NTR University of Health Sciences. As part of this initiative, the university is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Public Health Department of National University of Singapore.

The decision follows the State Government’s strategic partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to bring transformative changes in the healthcare sector through Artificial Intelligence. During the recent visit of Bill Gates to Amaravati, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had announced the initiative.

Subsequently, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav held a high-level review meeting with senior officials to discuss the implementation roadmap. Health Secretary Saurabh Gaur, NTR University Vice-Chancellor Dr Chandrasekhar, Research and Development Director Dr Suryaprabha, Registrar Dr Sai Sudheer, and Public Health officials Subrahmanyeswari and Malleshwari participated in the review at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Additionally, the Health Department is in the final stages of integrating services of ‘AWARE’ (Advanced Warning Advisory for Resilient Ecosystem), operated by the Real Time Governance Society, for real-time monitoring of seasonal diseases. The AWARE platform will be linked with the DMIDC to strengthen early warning systems.