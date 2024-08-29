NTR Vaidya Seva scheme to continue

Live
Guntur : Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh inaugurated Uttara Veedhi Mukha Simhadwaram of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, he assured that he will take steps for the development of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple and develop infrastructure in Mangalagiri.
He said the government will continue Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme and introduce insurance scheme. He urged the people not to believe false propaganda of the YSRCP leaders.
