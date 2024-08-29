  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

NTR Vaidya Seva scheme to continue

NTR Vaidya Seva scheme to continue
x

Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh addressing media in Mangalagiri on Wednesday

Highlights

Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh inaugurated Uttara Veedhi Mukha Simhadwaram of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

Guntur : Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh inaugurated Uttara Veedhi Mukha Simhadwaram of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he assured that he will take steps for the development of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple and develop infrastructure in Mangalagiri.

He said the government will continue Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme and introduce insurance scheme. He urged the people not to believe false propaganda of the YSRCP leaders.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X