NTR Vikasa job drive tomorrow

Vijayawada: NTR Vikasa is organising a job drive at the NTR District Collectorate here on Wednesday to select content analysts for the Virtusa Consulting Services, according to K Laccha Rao, project driver of NTR Vikasa.

He said in a statement here on Monday that any non-engineering and engineering graduates with six months experience and also freshers with good communication skills may attend the interviews. The selected would be of-fered a salary of Rs 2.11 lakh per annum. The candidates from Hyderabad or Chennai may work in those cities and others would be given the facility of working from home with a provision of laptop.

The interested candidates may attend the interviews at the Collectorate at 9 am on Wednesday with Xerox copies of their certificates.

For details they may contact on 9849465427 or 829740077. They may visit the portal www.vikasajobs.com