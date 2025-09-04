Nutrition awareness programme organised

Vijayawada: As part of the nationwide observance of National Nutrition Week, the Divisional Railway Hospital here organised an awareness programme at the new OPD block on Wednesday. The event aimed to highlight the importance of balanced nutrition in maintaining good health and preventing lifestyle-related diseases. This year’s theme is “Eat Right for a Better Health”, according to Nusrat M Mandrupkar, Public Relations Officer. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr AVSK Prasad stressed the significance of adopting healthy eating practices. “Good nutrition is the cornerstone of a healthy life. By making conscious food choices, we can prevent diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. I urge all railway beneficiaries to adopt balanced diets for themselves and their families,” he said.

Addl Chief Medical Superintendent Dr M Jaideep emphasised the role of awareness in building healthier communities. Senior Dietician & Nutritionist Bhogadhi Srikala addressed the audience on common nutrition-related myths and provided practical dietary guidelines, especially tailored for women and children. The event saw active participation from railway beneficiaries, especially women and children, who attended in large numbers. To extend the message further, various programmes like group meetings and rallies are being conducted throughout the week in schools, colonies, and workplaces, ensuring wider outreach and impact.