Nandyal: Nutritious food, regular exercises will keep body healthy: MP

Nandyal: YSR Congress party Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy said that nutritious food and doing of regular exercises will always keep a person fit and healthy. Inaugurating the medical camp for Hamalis, porters, lorry drivers, cleaners and others, organised by the Coromandel International Limited in Nandyal on Friday, the MP said that in recent years people were falling prey to several diseases due to lack of proper exercise and not taking nutritious diet and addiction to liquor and smoking.

Stating that Hamalis carry heavy weights and they need more energy, the MP said that if they do not take nutritious food, then they would become weak and more prone to several diseases. Several of them were seen consuming liquor to get relief from the pains and to sleep happily. But they do not know what disadvantages it would bring to them, he pointed out.

The Hamalis and porters instead of consuming liquor, if they consume drinks like pomegranate, orange and pineapple juices and eat fruits, they were rich in vitamin C, will get more resistance power, he stated. The MP suggested them to quit smoking as it damages their lungs and develop breathing problems. if they develop health problems, then they have to invest more in hospital bills. Speaking about the recent deaths occurred due to cardiac arrests, he said lack of regular medical checkup was main reason for it.





He advised the Hamalis, porters, lorry drivers, cleaners to stay away from bad habits as it will be good to them and to their family members. He asked the employees to replace their junk food with nutritional diet, fruit juices, leafy vegetables, vegetables and fruits. He also lauded the Coromandel International for coming forward to organise a medical camp for the Hamalis.







Coromandel International Limited Deputy General Manager (DGM) M Govinda Rao said that to protect the crops from being damaged, we use fertilisers and pesticides. Similarly, to have a healthy life, we must consume nutritious food, practice regular exercise for an hour and undergo regular medical checkups, he said. Around 400 people availed the health camp. DAO Mohan Rao, ADA Rajasekhar, AO Swapnika, Raghu Kumar, P Sreedhar Reddy, Sr Agronomist Sreedhar Reddy, Shravan Kumar and others participated.



