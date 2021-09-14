Nyamatulla appointed Lions Club 316H zone chairman

Ongole : The Lions Club 316H District Governor Vijay Chand appointed former president of Lions Club of Ongole Citizens Dr Shaik Nyamatulla Basha as the zone chairman and its member Mangalagiri Narasimha Rao as the regional chairman.

In the first cabinet meeting of the Lions Club 316H district held at the JKC College in Guntur on Sunday, Vijay Chand presented the appointment orders to Nyamatulla Basha and Narasimha Rao.

The district guest to the meeting Prakash appreciated them and said that appointments are in recognition of the services rendered by them and wished they continue the work with a great spirit.

The Lions Club leaders Namineni Mohana Rao, Nimmagadda Venkateswara Rao, Hariprasad, Sd Iqbal, Andra Sreenu, Ramana, Satyam, Somineni Suresh and others also congratulated them.