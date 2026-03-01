Indian missions in Gulf issue safety advisories

New Delhi:The Indian missions in UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan among other countries in the Gulf region on Saturday issued advisories for its citizens urging them to "exercise utmost caution" and follow advisories issued by local authorities diligently. The advisories came hours after the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Indian Embassy at Abu Dhabi urged all Indian nationals in the country "to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the UAE authorities and the Embassy." The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are continuing to function normally, it said in a post on X and also gave a Toll free number (800-46342).

The embassy also gave a WhatsApp number (+971543090571) along with two email IDs ([email protected] and [email protected]) for Indian nationals there to contact in case of emergency.

The Embassy of India at Riyadh asked all Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia "to remain vigilant" and strictly adhere to the safety guidelines prevalent in the country. In a post on X, it also asked them to "follow advisories issued by the local authorities and the Embassy," and asserted that the Embassy of India, Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are continuing to function normally and will issue updates and advisories as an when necessary.

The Embassy's post also provided emergency contact 24*7 helpline numbers: 00-966-11-4884697, 00-966-542126748 (Whatsapp only) and 800 247 1234 (Toll-Free), apart from email Id (cw.riyadha mea.gov.in).