Nyaya Seva Sadan hosts legal awareness seminar on transgender rights

Kurnool: Following the directions of District Legal Services Authority Chairman and District Principal Judge G. Kabarthi, a legal awareness seminar on transgender rights was held on Wednesday at Nyaya Seva Sadan. The event was organized under the supervision of Secretary B. Leela Venkata Seshadri.

During the seminar, Secretary Seshadri emphasized various schemes and welfare measures available to support the transgender community. She informed attendees that transgender individuals can apply for identification cards through the National Portal for TG IDs. Members of the transgender community raised concerns about the lack of ID and ration cards, which has made them ineligible for pension benefits. In response, Judge Kabarthi assured them that these issues would be brought to the attention of the appropriate authorities and resolved promptly. Fatima, Assistant Director of the Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled, Transgenders, and Senior Citizens, also addressed the gathering.

She outlined several government welfare schemes for transgender persons and explained the process of applying for self-employment loans through various banks via online platforms. She added that those interested in applying for SC Corporation loans can do so online from April 14 to May 13, 2025 and are eligible for subsidies under these schemes.

Panel advocate Hemalatha offered her support in helping transgender individuals access legal aid and justice.

Transgender community leaders Veena Reddy, Sivani, and Pavani were actively involved in the seminar, along with other participants, making it a valuable platform for raising awareness and promoting empowerment.