OCTOPUS conducts mock drill at Tirupati airport

Tirupati : In an effort to enhance alertness and also to ensure coordination among various departments, OCTOPUS team along with the police conducted a mock drill at Tirupati airport on Saturday. In the mock drill held early in the morning, revenue and airport security staff also participated.

During the drill, various methods were demonstrated to explain the steps to be taken up by the security personnel in saving the lives of passengers, rescuing the wounded and shifting them to hospital etc.

The mock drillwas successfully conducted with the cooperation of all the developments, said Renigunta DSP Srinivas Rao.