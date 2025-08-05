Live
Odisha and Karnataka Governors visit Tirumala
Tirumala: Odisha Governor Kambampati Hari Babu and Karnataka Governor Dawat Chand Gehlot had Lord Venkateswara darshan during VIB Break Darshan separately and offered prayers on Monday.
Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary welcomed the Governors. After darshan, the Governors were accorded Ashirvachanam amidst Vedic chants at Ranganayakula Mandapam and presented temple prasadams.
Meanwhile, including Information Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi and Tamil actor couple Suriya and Jyothika had darshan on the same day.
