Odisha police seize huge explosive dump at Andhra-Odisha Border

The Odisha police have seized a large Maoist dump on the Andhra-Odisha border. In the wake of the panchayat elections in Odisha, the Maoists have called for a boycott of the elections. The police have undertaken a wide range of search operations in Kataf Area. Based on information received by the intelligence community, SOJ, DVF forces alerted and started searching.



During the operation, a huge dump was found hidden by the Maoists in the Nadimenjeri forest area under Jantri Panchayat in Malkangiri district. Four indigenous firearms, a tiffin bomb, a pressure IED, a revolver, detonators, a walkie-talkie, 42 meters of codex wire as well as explosives, revolutionary literature, and banners used in the mine were seized from the dump.

The seized dump was identified as belonging to the AOB Special Zonal Committee. Odisha police said they would take all necessary steps to ensure that the local body elections are held peacefully.