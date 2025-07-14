‘ODOP awards’ credit goes to coalition govt’

Penukonda (Sri Sathya Sai district): BC welfare, EWS welfare, handlooms and textiles minister S Savitha said out of the 10 One Dostrict One Produicts awards bagged by the state, seven are handloom and handicraft products.

Speaking to media at her camp office here on Sunday, sheexpressed her delight, noting that achieving 10 national-level ODOP recognitions within just one year of the coalition government under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is a matter of pride.

Savitha said on the occasion of National Handloom Day (August 7), the government will implement the free electricity scheme for weavers: 200 free units for those using traditional looms and 500 free units for power loom operators.

She also announced that Thrift Fund benefits will be released on the same day, reaffirming the government’s commitment to its election promises made by CM Chandrababu Naidu and minister Lokesh.

Currently, there are 97 APCO showrooms across the state. Savitha announced that more showrooms are in the pipeline and e-commerce sales have already been initiated to boost handloom product visibility and support weavers’ livelihoods.

“These initiatives are not just about awards,” the minister said. “They are about preserving tradition, improving livelihoods, and bringing Andhra Pradesh to the forefront in handlooms, handicrafts, and agricultural excellence.”