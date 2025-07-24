Officials alerted about heavy rains

Parvatipuram: District collector A Shyam Prasad has warned the district administration about the forecast of heavy rains on July 24th and 25th. During a video conference on Wednesday, he instructed revenue officials to set up control rooms at the mandal and division levels. A control room has already been established in the collectorate.

He emphasised the importance of alerting the public, especially those living along the Nagavali River, as flows exceeding 60,000 cusecs could pose a risk. Collector Prasad stressed that all necessary measures should be taken to prevent any loss of human life, livestock, and crops.

He highlighted the need to identify areas at risk, such as tank breaches, overflow at culverts frequently used by the public, dilapidated buildings, bridges, and low-lying regions. The Tahasildars and Sub-Inspectors of police were instructed to post personnel at these vulnerable locations if needed.

Additionally, he urged that pregnant women be relocated to nearby primary health centres or pregnant women’s hostels to avoid last-minute emergencies. He appealed to the public not to cross overflowing streams, rivers, tanks, or engage in activities such as taking selfies that could result in tragedy for their families.

He also emphasised the safety of villages located on hills. The district collector instructed all officials and staff to remain available at headquarters and accessible to the public for assistance at any time.