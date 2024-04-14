  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Officials conduct reviews on security of CM YS Jagan amid attack, likely to enhance security

Officials conduct reviews on security of CM YS Jagan amid attack, likely to enhance security
x
Highlights

The security measures surrounding Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy have come under scrutiny following a recent attack on the CM on Saturday

The security measures surrounding Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy have come under scrutiny following a recent attack on the CM on Saturday. In an emergency review conducted by officials, it was discovered that there were lapses in the CM's security during the incident.

In response to this, a high-level committee has been formed to investigate the attack and assess the security arrangements for CM Jagan. It is likely that changes will be made to enhance the security of the Chief Minister in the future.

After the attack, CM Jagan was treated at GGH Hospital in Vijayawada, where doctors advised him to rest due to his injuries. As a result, the YSR Congress party has announced a break from today's yatra, with plans to release the next program on Sunday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X