Officials demolish Ayyanna Patrudu's house wall in Narsipatnam, tension grips

The former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu's residence in Narsipatnam was heavily deployed with the police in the early hours on Sunday as the municipal staff demolished the compound wall of Ayyanna Patrudu's house in Narsipatnam stating that the wall was built to occupy the crop canal.



The municipal officials issued notices dated June 2 stating that the former minister had occupied two cents of land and demolished the wall. Meanwhile, the family members were outraged at the attitude of the authorities.

On the other hand, barricades were set up at Ayyanna Patrudu's house and all entrances leading to the house were closed he is likely to be arrested by the police over indecent remarks made against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and RK Roja.

While there are already more than 12 cases registered against the minister, there has been controversy over the remarks in the latest Chodavaram Mini Mahanadu. Police have registered a case amid remarks made against the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Chintakayala Rajesh, the second son of Ayyanna Patrudu condemned the behaviour of the municipal staff in Narsipatnam. He said the house was built after taking all the permissions from the Municipal Commissioner alleged that the police came to the house and committed atrocities. The authorities said it was demolished because it was under occupation



