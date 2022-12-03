Officials told to complete Aadhaar-voter ID linkage

Vijayawada (NTR District): NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao appealed to all voters and political parties to complete Aadhaar link with voter data by 100 per cent. He conducted a meeting from his office here on Friday and informed that the process of Aadhaar linking with voter data was started on December 1. He said the process will be carried out in all seven Assembly constituencies in the district.

The Collector said that the district has 16,47,451 voters. As per the voter data, so far 11, 52,332 voters' data was linked with Aadhaar and the rest of the voters' data should be linked by December 31. He further informed that the linkage work was completed by more than 80% in Tiruvuru, Nandigama and Jaggayyapeta constituencies, whereas 70% was completed in Mylavaram and 60% in Vijayawada East, West, and Central constituencies.

Dilli Rao said they would implement special plans for hastening the process in Vijayawada city.

He further said that all the voters' data will be kept secret. He informed that voters can link Aadhaar with vote data by searching and entering the details at www.nvsp.in, or at the booth level officers also.