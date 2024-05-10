KTR's Rally in Gadwal: Political Dynamics, Development Promises, and Electoral Strategies

Gadwal: The BRS party State working president KTR has participated in huge rally organised in Gadwal under the auspices of MLA Bandla Krisnamohan Reddy on Wednesday night.

On this occasion KTR has stated that the Congress came in to the power with the show of vindictiveness ,If you give 12 parliament seats KCR will rule the state in six months.Revanth will jump in to the BJP party soon.

The development of Gadwal will be possible in KCR . Nadigadda people welcomed me unlike any where in the state.He urged the people to vote for the car and win RS Praveen Kumar.

He said that the Karnataka government has released water from Narayanpur dam for Jurala project with the initiation taken by the MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy in the name of Jala deeksha.

MLA Bandla has fought for Gadwal district with KCR and achieved on that day ,when KCR wants to form new districts to make administration easier .He worked hard to full fill the aspirations of Gadwal people.

After assuming power Revanth wants to abolish the district and a parliamentary constituency will be formed .

And the BJP has not given a single rupee to the Telangana state even after ten years being in the power at the centre.Narendra

Modi has said that during parliament elections,if people open Jan dhan account they will get 15 lakhs in their accounts.15 Lakh rupees has not been paid to any one so far .They are asking for vote based on religious propoganda that they have built Ram mandir in Ayodhya.

But we have built a magnificent Temple in Yadadri in the state of Telangana.He suggested to the BJP party leaders that instead of asking for votes in the name of God ,thy should develop the state and ask for the vote from the people.

He also added that Revanth Reddy will be joined the BJP party after the election results .Because there is an internal understanding between Bade Bhai and Chote Bhai , Revanth will work hard to win the BJP party MP Candidates in the state.

He said that the BRS party never will be B team for BJP if BRS and BJP are one why will KCR 's daughter Kavita be jailed. It has been months since the BJP party at the centre put kavita in jail .Realise this fact that the BJP and BRS never be one.

The people of Nadigadda region are intelligent,if the MLAs of the Congress party are won in 12 seats in erstwhile Mahabub nagar district but here the people raised the Pink flag, that credit goes to Nadigadda people he said .

RS Praveen Kumar is a Native of Nadigadda region has shaped the future' of 10 Lakh students of the Social Welfare Residential Schools in the state as the Secretary.

Revanth Reddy has offered him to join the Congress party with a high level post refusing it ,he joined the BRS in the presence of KCR realising that the people would be benefited under the leadership of KCR , because the Congress party was a fraud.

If we send such a leader to the parliament,he will shape the future of Dalit's children of the region , similarly for the development of Nagar Kurnool.

He said that he would do his best to bring funds from the centre to develop the region.He urged the people to vote for car on 13 th of May and win RS Praveen Kumar with a huge majority.

The BRS party district leaders, public representatives of various villages,BRS activists,women and youth members were participated in the evening on Wednesday.