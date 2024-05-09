Dell discloses data breach of some customers’ names, physical addresses

Live
Just In
New Delhi: Tech giant Dell Technologies on Thursday admitted that it experienced a data breach that exposed some customers’ names and physical addresses.
In an email sent to customers which went viral on social media, the tech giant said it was investigating “an incident involving a Dell portal, which contains a database with limited types of customer information related to purchases from Dell.”
“We believe there is not a significant risk to our customers given the type of information involved. At this time, our investigation indicates limited types of customer information was accessed, including name and physical address,” the message from Dell read.
The exposed data did not include email addresses, telephone numbers, financial or payment information, or “any highly sensitive customer information”.
A Dell spokesperson, when asked how many customers were impacted in the data breach, told TechCrunch that “We are not disclosing this specific information from our ongoing investigation”.