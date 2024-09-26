Live
- Essential research skills for students
- Minimalistic Jewellery Pieces for Festive Outfits
- Omar Abdullah senses defeat in J&K, changes stance on govt formation, says Smriti Irani
- Titiksha Shrivastava’s law degree enhances her performance in 'Jagriti - Ek Nayi Subah'
- DRDO, IIT Delhi develop lightweight bulletproof jackets
- RG Kar tragedy: Doctors’ forum sends fresh note to Bengal CS over unmet demands
- President of Dhupa Deepa Naivedya Archaka Sangham, Jogulamba Gadwal District, Comments on Tirumala Laddu Adulteration.
- 'Atmosphere was so chill': Chess Olympiad winners share insights from meeting with PM Modi
- Collector B.M.Santosh Honors Chakali Ailamma's Role in the Telangana Armed Struggle
- Smartphone Trends 2024: What to Expect from the Latest Models
Just In
Officials told to create awareness on marketing initiatives
District Collector TS Chethan has called upon Agro-industry officials to focus on encouraging Farmers Producers Organisations (FPO) into marketing agriculture produce and to create awareness on the subject.
Puttaparthi : District Collector TS Chethan has called upon Agro-industry officials to focus on encouraging Farmers Producers Organisations (FPO) into marketing agriculture produce and to create awareness on the subject.
The Collector held a review meeting with the officials of agriculture and affiliated departments at Sai Aram conference hall here on Wednesday.
Collector Chethan stressed on the need to improve cattle regeneration scheme and awareness should be created on the issue amongst farmers. Passing Gifts Private Limited (PGPL) is a subsidiary of Hyper International, an NGO working on non-profit lines, which is working on boosting livelihood prospects to small and marginal farmers and implementing poverty alleviation programmes.
The Collector said the NGO is working in 32 villages in two mandals in Sri Sathya Sai district and advised the farmers, who benefitted by the project, to share the benefits with other farmers. Hyper International is working in partnership with DRDA and SERP to boost livelihood prospects of small and marginal farmers in the district.