Puttaparthi : District Collector TS Chethan has called upon Agro-industry officials to focus on encouraging Farmers Producers Organisations (FPO) into marketing agriculture produce and to create awareness on the subject.

The Collector held a review meeting with the officials of agriculture and affiliated departments at Sai Aram conference hall here on Wednesday.

Collector Chethan stressed on the need to improve cattle regeneration scheme and awareness should be created on the issue amongst farmers. Passing Gifts Private Limited (PGPL) is a subsidiary of Hyper International, an NGO working on non-profit lines, which is working on boosting livelihood prospects to small and marginal farmers and implementing poverty alleviation programmes.

The Collector said the NGO is working in 32 villages in two mandals in Sri Sathya Sai district and advised the farmers, who benefitted by the project, to share the benefits with other farmers. Hyper International is working in partnership with DRDA and SERP to boost livelihood prospects of small and marginal farmers in the district.