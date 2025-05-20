Live
- IPL 2025: MI sign Bairstow, Gleeson & Asalanka as replacements for Jacks, Rickleton and Bosch
- Six killed in road accident in Bengal's Nadia
- Tragic Electric Shock Deaths in Bengaluru During Heavy Rain
- 'Lilo & Stitch' trailer releases ahead of May 23
- IMD predicts widespread rains across AP and Telangana for three days
- Over 40 sheep, goats killed in lightning strike in J&K’s Ganderbal
- Punjab Police Bust ISI-Backed Terror Module, Arrest Six Babbar Khalsa Operatives
- mpox virus circulating in West Africa long before 2022 global outbreak: Study
- LSG's Digvesh gets one game suspension, SRH batter Abhishek fined 25 pc of match fees for on-field altercation
- Punjab Police bust terror module operated by foreign handlers
Officials told to ensure CM tour success
Kadapa: YSR district Collector Dr Sridhar Cherukuri has instructed officials to make all necessary arrangements to ensure the success of Chief...
Kadapa: YSR district Collector Dr Sridhar Cherukuri has instructed officials to make all necessary arrangements to ensure the success of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s upcoming tour scheduled from May 26 to 29.
During a review meeting held at the Collectorate on Monday, the Collector emphasised strict adherence to protocol and assigned specific responsibilities to various department heads. He urged officers to ensure robust security, sanitation, transportation, power supply, traffic regulation, emergency services, and setup of health camps and help desks at all locations where the CM will visit.
Dr Sridhar directed that all preparations be completed by May 25, including a final recheck of technical and logistical arrangements. Senior officials from various departments participated in the planning meeting.