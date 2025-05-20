Officials told to ensure CM tour success

Kadapa: YSR district Collector Dr Sridhar Cherukuri has instructed officials to make all necessary arrangements to ensure the success of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s upcoming tour scheduled from May 26 to 29.

During a review meeting held at the Collectorate on Monday, the Collector emphasised strict adherence to protocol and assigned specific responsibilities to various department heads. He urged officers to ensure robust security, sanitation, transportation, power supply, traffic regulation, emergency services, and setup of health camps and help desks at all locations where the CM will visit.

Dr Sridhar directed that all preparations be completed by May 25, including a final recheck of technical and logistical arrangements. Senior officials from various departments participated in the planning meeting.