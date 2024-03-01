Officials told to ensure efficient water distribution in summer

Kadapa: Municipal Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand on Thursday inspected various LSR tanks at Sub Jail, SC Hostel Prakash Nagar, Scavenger Colony, Masapeta Tank and Old Kadapa EL on Thursday. These were set up under Amrit Phase One scheme. Along with officials, he checked interconnection details of 700 line to 450, 400 and 300 pipelines.

At the Sub Jail interconnection site, he directed the authorities to inspect distribution network and provide interconnections to tank at SC Hostel in Prakash Nagar. Engineering officials were instructed to assess and repair road damage caused by distribution line issues near BC Hostel.

At Shiva temple area, plans were made to establish a bore to address potential water supply issues faced by the residents. Recommendations were also made to provide interconnections to tanks in Scavenger Colony to ensure efficient water distribution. In Masapeta, authorities were advised to supply water through tankers to meet immediate needs.

Furthermore, steps were taken to ensure water supply to every household through outlet connections in Old Kadapa. Commissioner Praveen Chand emphasised importance of ensuring uninterrupted water supply to residents under Amrit Phase One scheme. Engineering department officials were directed to take necessary measures to address any challenges and ensure smooth water distribution to the community.