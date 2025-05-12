Officials told to ensure transparent supply of PDS rice

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector P Prasanthi has instructed officials to implement a robust action plan to ensure a transparent and efficient supply of PDS (Public Distribution System) rice without any irregularities.

She said that adequate stocks of fortified rice, specified for PDS, should be maintained well before the start of the Rabi season.

During a review meeting on Rabi paddy procurement, CMR (Custom Milled Rice) targets, PDS rice distribution, kernel variety, and stock availability, the collector directed officials to ensure the availability of fortified rice for public distribution.

This fortified rice is essential to restore the micronutrients lost during the milling and processing of paddy and to add additional vitamins and minerals for better nutritional value, she said.

Collector Prasanthi stressed that the fortified rice must be mixed in specified proportions with the PDS rice distributed to the public. She directed officials to inspect CMR mills to verify paddy stocks, the rice produced through milling, and the existing stock at these mills to ensure compliance with fortified rice standards.

The district has so far received 1,258.664 metric tonnes of fortified rice, of which 232 metric tonnes have been distributed locally, and 67 metric tonnes have been sent to Nellore. The remaining stock is stored in district godowns.

She highlighted the importance of vigilance and enforcement monitoring in the PDS transportation system to prevent any malpractices.

Joint collector S Chinna Ramudu, In-charge District Civil Supplies Officer M Prem Kumar, and District Manager T Radhika, and others were present.