Officials told to expedite beneficiary selection for grounding units

Bhimavaram: West Godavari district collector Chadalawada Nagarani organised a meeting with the executive directors, bankers and officials of the respective corporations at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector instructed the concerned officials to select beneficiaries and prepare lists for sanctioning various subsidised loans through SC and BC corporations.

She said that the beneficiaries should be identified through SC and BC corporations and lists should be prepared constituency-wise and steps should be taken to ground all the loans by March 31.

SC Corporation has sanctioned Rs 3.60 crore for 120 units under the Unnati scheme for SC women without bank consent, with which they can purchase passenger autos. While Rs 24.39 crore has been sanctioned for the purchase of 714 units in the SC general category, up to Rs 3 lakh per unit can be sanctioned for the purchase of goods transport vehicles, 50% subsidy in Type-1 category, 40% subsidy in Type-2 category, 60% subsidy for setting up sheep units under the auspices of the Animal Husbandry Department, 60% subsidy for ISB units in Type-1, 40% subsidy for Type-2, and 50% subsidy for the purchase of agricultural equipment.

BC Corporation has sanctioned Rs 36.50 crore for setting up 1,901 units under the self-employment scheme for BC communities. A sum of Rs 75,000 or 50 per cent subsidy, whichever is less will be given for loans of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1.25 lakh or 50% subsidy, whichever is less for loans of Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh or 50% subsidy, whichever is less for loans of Rs 5 lakh. A total amount of Rs 3.12 crore has been sanctioned for setting up 39 generic medical shops, and 50 per cent subsidy will be provided for each unit.

She said that Rs 4.30 crore has been sanctioned for setting up 215 units under the self-employment scheme for the Economically Weaker Section communities, with a subsidy of 50 per cent for each unit. Similarly, Rs 2.28 crore has been sanctioned for setting up 35 generic medical shops, with a subsidy of 50 per cent for each unit.

She said that Rs 23.31 crore has been sanctioned for the establishment of 694 units under Chandranna Sopanam through Kapu Corporation, and loans will be sanctioned with a 50 percent subsidy for each unit.

She said that Rs 25 crore has been sanctioned for setting up 10 units for small and medium scale industries, which will be sanctioned to groups of three to five members. A sum of Rs 25 lakh will be sanctioned for each unit, out of which 40 per cent is subsidy, 40 per cent term loan and 20 per cent will have to be paid by the beneficiary.

Applications for loan sanction should be submitted online and the website will be opened soon, and applications should be made online on the ‘apobmms’ website. After the selection of beneficiaries is completed, bankers should examine the list of beneficiaries submitted to the banks and cooperate to ensure that 100 per cent of the loans are grounded.