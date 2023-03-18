Officials told to expedite SC, ST cases trial

While reviewing the SC, ST Atrocity cases in the district, Krishna district Collector P Ranjith Basha ordered all the authorities concerned to speed up under investigation and pending trial cases. He also told them to submit a comprehensive report regarding sanctioning of relief amount to the victims and details of the pending cases.





The district-level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting was held at the Collectorate here on Friday to review the SC, ST atrocity cases. Collector Ranjith Basha presided over the meeting and district SP P Joshuva, DRO M Venkateswarlu, Social Welfare DD Sarasvati, and DSPs of Machilipatnam, Avanigadda, Gudivada, Vyuuru Masoom Basha, Mahaboob Basha, Satyanandam and Vijayapal respectively participated in the meeting.





Speaking on the occasion, the Collector informed that 49 cases are under investigation and 228 are pending trial. The cases were registered under the SC, ST Atrocity Act for the past four years. He directed all the MROs to issue caste certificates in needy cases.





He insisted on compiling long pending case details and settle 100 per cent relief amount for the victims in the disposal cases, adding that there was no budget problem. He informed that 44 victims were given Rs 43 lakh relief in 44 cases in 2022 and 33 victims were sanctioned Rs 18.47 lakh so far in 2023.





District SP P Joshuva briefed the Collector that cases were coming to the trials as per priority and POCSO cases were given top priority. He also said the caste certificates, which are submitted before the court, must be in the format of form-3 and annexure -3. RDOs I Kishore, Padmavathi, Vijayakumar and others participated in the meeting.



