Officials told to focus on relief measures

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district collector Krithika Shukla has directed all departments to remain on high alert and intensify preparedness and relief measures. She reviewed the situation through a teleconference from the Collectorate in Narasaraopet with officials on Tuesday and instructed them to ensure that there is no loss of life, property or crops in view of Cyclone Montha. Engineering and irrigation officials have been directed to keep constant watch on reservoirs and ponds to prevent breaches. People in low-lying and riverbank areas must be alerted and shifted to safer locations if required.

She informed that rehabilitation centres have already been identified and instructed officials to keep emergency medical camps and essential medicines ready. All Area hospitals and PHCs must keep doctors on duty round-the-clock and provide special care to pregnant women and infants.

She emphasised the need to maintain sanitation in all villages and towns and ensure safe drinking water supply. Agriculture officials were asked to alert farmers on crop safety measures, while animal husbandry staff must prevent livestock loss. Electricity officials were instructed to attend to outages immediately.