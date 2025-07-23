Officials told to focus on village sanitation management

Ongole: Prakasamdistrict collector A Thameem Ansariya has directed officials to prioritise sanitation work in villages and warned of strict action against officers who show negligence in hygiene management.

On Tuesday morning, Collector Ansariya visited Purimetla, Kellampalli, and Pedda Ullagallu villages in Mundlamuru mandal to inspect sanitation management and the need-based primary survey under the P4 policy. She gathered detailed information from officials about the implementation of these programmes.

During her visit to Purimetla village, the Collector emphasised that Deputy MPDOs and Panchayat secretaries must conduct daily field visits to ensure proper sanitation management. She ordered that door-to-door garbage collection should be actively maintained, and collected waste should be properly processed. She made it clear that action will be taken against officials who show negligence in sanitation management. With the onset of the rainy season, she stressed that Panchayat Raj department officials are responsible for ensuring safe drinking water supply to residents.

The collector issued directives to ensure that water pipeline systems remain leak-free, to chlorinate overhead tanks following government guidelines regularly, and to provide quality drinking water through taps. She instructed MPDOs to coordinate with panchayat secretaries, ANMs, and medical health staff to prevent disease outbreaks during the monsoon season. She ordered systematic cleaning of overhead tanks, prevention of open defecation near pump sets and borewells, and necessary repairs to prevent sewage water from mixing with drinking water pipelines.

The Collector interacted with villagers to assess sanitation management and the performance of government welfare programmes and services. She directed officials to work toward enhancing public satisfaction with government services. As part of the P4 programme, she reviewed the need-based primary survey conducted in the village. Speaking with identified beneficiary families, she explained that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu introduced the P4 programme to eliminate economic inequalities and create a poverty-free society.

At Kellamapalli village, the Collector honoured Nidamanuru Srinivasa Rao with a shawl for adopting 10 families under the P4 programme. She also inspected the waste-to-wealth centre and vermicompost pits at Pedda Ullagallu, gathering details about daily door-to-door garbage collection, staffing, and waste segregation processes.

The inspection was accompanied by Ongole RDO Lakshmi Prasanna, District Panchayat CEO Chiranjeevi, DPO Venkat Naidu, Tehsildar Lakshminarayana, MPDO Sridevi, and other mandal officials.