Officials told to gear up for pulse polio on March 3

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Collector P Arun Babu has asked the medical and health authorities to gear up for pulse polio immunisation programme to be held on March 3.

About 2,07,659 children in the age group of 0-5 years will be covered in the district.

DRO Kondaiah enquired medical and health personnel on the arrangements to be done for administering polio drops at all public places.

Collector Arun Babu called for coordination among all departments for conducting the programme successfully.

Concentration should be on busy localities in urban areas to reach out to the last child, including bus stands, railway stations, shopping complexes, markets, busy junctions with floating population and highways etc. Those, who missed the pulse polio on March 3, should be covered on March 4 and 5 by door-to-door campaigning.

The Collector said that all Anganwadi workers, Asha workers, Velugu SHG workers, ANMs, should inform parents about polio drops programme in advance.

Polio drops should be administered from 7 am to 6 pm in all villages, panchayats, mandals and revenue divisions and in urban areas.