Officials told to improve sanitation in municipalities

Guntur: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana directed the municipal commissioners to take steps to improve sanitation in municipalities.
In a video conference with municipal administration director Sampath Kumar and the municipal commissioners across the state on Tuesday, he instructed the officials to identify hotspots in towns and remove all the accumulated garbage. He stressed on the need to increase satisfaction levels of the public on sanitation. He stressed on the need to implement hundred percent door-to-door collection of garbage in the municipalities.
He suggested that the municipal commissioners prepare a heat map and work like a mission mode to solve the sanitation problems.
He instructed the officials to solve menaces like street dogs, pigs, mosquitoes and desilting of drains, drinking water supply, and accumulation of garbage in the vacant lands.
He directed the municipal commissioners to supervise sanitation every day and create awareness where garbage is accumulating.
He said the government will soon launch the PuraSeva App to render better services to the people.