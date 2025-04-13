Live
Officials told to make necessary arrangements
Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would visit Ponnekallu village in the Tadikonda mandal of Guntur district on April 14, in celebration of Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.
During his visit, he will pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar and address a public meeting. The in-charge collector A Bhargav Teja along with Guntur’s Revenue Divisional Officer, Srinivasa Rao reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit on Saturday.
They instructed the officials to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made for a successful visit and to provide appropriate facilities. Emphasising the importance of coordination among officials, they also assessed sanitation, barricading, and vehicle parking arrangements.
DMHO Dr Vijaya Lakshmi, RWS Superintendent Engineer, S Brahmaiaha and district panchayat officer Naga Sai were present.