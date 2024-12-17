Officials told to supply sufficient seeds, fertilisers

Guntur: Minister for Agriculture K Atchannaidu directed the officials to take steps to supply sufficient fertilisers and seeds to the farmers. He instructed the officials to supply quality seeds to the farmers on subsidy.

He addressed a review meeting with the officials of AP Warehousing Corporation, AP Markfed, and AP Seeds Corporation at the Secretariat on Monday.

He stressed the need to supply quality seeds to the farmers and instructed the officials to take steps to set up a Mega Seed Park in the state.

He asked the officials to use the seed production centres at 16 centres in the state.

He directed the officials to use all the godowns in Warehousing Corporation and to grant godowns on 35% subsidy to the Farmers Produce Organisations.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture B Rajasekhar, Commissioner of Agriculture Dilli Rao and AP Warehousing Corporation Managing director Suresh Kumar were present.