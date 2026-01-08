Officials urged to support Vinjamur development

Nellore: Udayagiri MLA Kakarla Suresh has appealed officials to extend support for the development of Vinjamur mandal as the government is keen on sanctioning funds for the purpose. On Wednesday, he attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Vanipenta Padmavathi as Vinjumur MPP in Vinjamur.

The MLA revealed that he had already submitted proposals to the government with an estimation of Rs 10 crore regarding drainage, bridges, central lighting, and modernisation of Pathur Tank. Alleging that YSRCP is trying to restrict development of Vinjamur, the MLA asked officials not to be afraid of Opposition leaders’ threatening and go through the records as per the guidelines.