Omicron case registered in Chirala

Chirala: The medical and health staff confirmed that the woman, who returned from Dubai and found to be Covid positive, was tested as infected with Omicron variant virus.

Chirala Municipal Commissioner Ch Naga Malleswara Rao explained that a family of Jakkavari Street in 4th ward returned from Dubai on December 25. The health workers conducted Covid tests on them and found that a woman was infected with coronavirus and she was put under quarantine.

The staff took up sanitation activities and fever survey for 600 households in the area, along with awareness programmes for the people in the area. He said the health workers and Asha workers have traced about 30 primary and secondary contacts of the family and found all of them as Covid negative.

The Commissioner said that on Friday, they received information from the medical and health officials that the woman, who tested positive for Covid-19, was infected with Omicron. He said they were again conducting fever survey to find if anyone was infected with the virus in the meantime and announced the area as containment zone as per the operating procedure. He advised the locals and other people in the town to always use masks, maintain physical distance and follow Covid appropriate behaviour as advised by the government to contain and control the virus.