Oncology fellowship begins

Rajamahendravaram: ‘Fellowshipof Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery (FALS) Oncology 2025’ programme, conducted by Indian Association of Gastrointestinal Endo-Surgeons (IAGES), began Friday at GSL Medical College. The three-day event, running until November 16, has attracted 75 surgeons and 60 junior doctors nationwide.

Organising Chairman Dr Krishnamurthy stated the goal is to teach new methods in modern laparoscopic cancer surgeries, sharpen skills, and achieve FALS Oncology certification. The programme includes intensive lectures, video sessions, and live surgery discussions (Dr Tarun Gogineni). The final day features a ‘hands-on surgical workshop’ followed by certification exams. Chief Patron Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao announced that top three candidates in the exam will receive three months of free training on two prominent robotic systems, helping them master advanced technology.