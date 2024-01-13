Live
- Rajamahendravaram: Preliminary arrangements for polls Commence
- Big Tree Quest hunt for green heritage in Nagarkurnool
- Hyderabad: Tree census, drive to save greenery in city
- YS Sharmila to meet Chandrababu Naidu to invite to her son's wedding
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on 13 January, 2024
- Visakhapatnam: Spiritual leader Ravi Shankar to address youth on Jan 30
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on 13 January 2024
- EV&DM conducts mock drills for fire safety
- National Youth Day held in Rashtrapati Nilayam
- Vizianagaram: Lendi organises Sankranti Sambaralu
One dead and 13 injured in a lorry and bus collision in Anantapur
The road mishap occurred on the National Highway in Ullidakonda, which is located in Veldurthi Mandal where a lorry was involved in a collision with an RTC bus, resulting in the death of the bus driver.
Additionally, 13 other individuals sustained injuries and were promptly transported to Kurnool Hospital for medical treatment.
The police have taken note of the accident and have initiated an investigation. A case has been registered to gather further information about the incident.
