  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

One dead and 13 injured in a lorry and bus collision in Anantapur

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

The road mishap occurred on the National Highway in Ullidakonda, which is located in Veldurthi Mandal where a lorry was involved in a collision with...

The road mishap occurred on the National Highway in Ullidakonda, which is located in Veldurthi Mandal where a lorry was involved in a collision with an RTC bus, resulting in the death of the bus driver.

Additionally, 13 other individuals sustained injuries and were promptly transported to Kurnool Hospital for medical treatment.

The police have taken note of the accident and have initiated an investigation. A case has been registered to gather further information about the incident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X