One dead and 13 injured in a lorry and bus collision in Anantapur

The road mishap occurred on the National Highway in Ullidakonda, which is located in Veldurthi Mandal where a lorry was involved in a collision with an RTC bus, resulting in the death of the bus driver.

Additionally, 13 other individuals sustained injuries and were promptly transported to Kurnool Hospital for medical treatment.

The police have taken note of the accident and have initiated an investigation. A case has been registered to gather further information about the incident.