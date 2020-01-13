One died in a bike accident in West Godavari district

Dwaraka Tirumala: In a tragic incident, one person has lost his life in a road accident when two bikes collided with each other in the West Godavari district.

Going into details, P Pratap Kumar (27) of Dwaraka Tirumala village got married to Gayatri from the same village six years ago. The couple has two children.

Pratap works as an auto driver and takes care of his family. As the Sankranthi festival is approaching, he went to buy new clothes for his sons in Eluru on Saturday. After the shopping, he was returning to the village along with his friend K Lakshmikanth on the bike.

When they reached near Tirumala dairy at Singavaram village in Denduluru mandal, a speeding bike that came on the opposite direction has collided with their bike. With the impact of the collision, Pratap has died on the spot due to severe injuries. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, registered a case and investigating further.