One died in the Erra Canal flood

NIDADAVOLU (EAST GODAVARI DISTRICT): Ghantasala Venkateshu (56) who went fishing in the raging Errakalawa in Yeeragudem village of Nidadavolu Constituency died due to flood. The villagers expressed their grief that the Errakalava floods are killing their village people every year.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh and former MLA Burugupalli Sesha Rao of Nidadavolu went to Nidadavolu Community Hospital and visited the family members of the deceased. They donate Rs.5000 each to the deceased family. The locals explained to the minister that they are facing the flood of the Erra Canal every year. It is said that some have died while going fishing in the past. The Minister appealed to the people to be vigilant and follow the instructions of the authorities.





The minister inspected the waterlogged crop fields in Kansalipalem, Singavaram, and Ravi Metla villages of Nidadavolu mandal due to heavy rains and the Erra canal's flood. District Collector P. Prasanthi and District SP D. Narasimha Kishore were also with him. Minister Kandula Durgesh said that the crop fields sowed by the farmers a month ago were submerged in water. He said that there is a situation where the farmers will lose on a large scale.



The minister said that 13,000 acres of paddy crop in Nidadavolu mandal will be damaged due to flooding. Farmers expressed their concern that they would lose their investment of Rs. 20 thousand per acre. He said that steps would be taken to provide not only seed subsidy but also Rs.6 thousand as input subsidy to the flood-affected farmers. He alleged that in the last five years, no permanent measures have been taken to reduce the flood damage and the strength of the canal bunds has not been considered.