One held, booty worth Rs 75.5L recovered

Bapatla: In kollu Police of Bapatla district have solved a major theft case within 24 hours, arresting an interstate thief and recovering stolen property worth Rs 75.50 lakh. The recovered items include Rs 55.50 lakh in cash and 24 sovereigns of gold ornaments valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh.

District SP Tushar Dudi held a press meet on Saturday and said that the theft occurred between April 3 and 4, 2025, at the penthouse of Jagarlamudi Siva Prasad, located opposite the RTC bus stand in Inkollu village. The arrested accused, Mohammad Shareef from Ahmadipur in Telangana’s Siddipet district, has a history of 14 property offences. He had been working as a cook in Inkollu after befriending a local resident during his previous imprisonment at Chenchalguda central prison.

According to police, the complainant had stored cash earned from Bengal gram sales and fee collected from students, along with family gold ornaments in the cellar of his three-story building. He discovered the theft on the morning of April 4 when he found the doors broken and the valuables missing. The police team led by Inspector YV Ramanaiah acted swiftly on the SP’s instructions and apprehended the accused near a water servicing point at the Inkollu-Kadavakururu crossroad. SP Tushar Dudi has advised residents to inform local police when leaving their homes vacant during vacations or pilgrimages, noting that effective police patrols were instrumental in solving this case quickly.

He appreciated the Inkollu CI YV Ramanaiah, SI G Suresh, HC G Veeraraju and other personnel for their swift action and effective investigation.