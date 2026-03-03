‘One India Run’ to empower economically weaker children

Visakhapatnam: In a strong demonstration of endurance and social commitment, young Indo-Australian athlete Om Satija embarked on a rare 5,000-kilometre run from Kanyakumari to Kashmir under the banner ‘One India Run’ initiative.

The adventurous run aims to inspire youth across the country while raising Rs.60 lakh to support professional sports training for 1,000 economically underprivileged children through the Udayan Foundation and support women.

Addressing the media as his run reached Visakhapatnam on Monday, Satija mentioned that the initiative was launched to motivate young people, promote fitness, and encourage social responsibility. The run is an attempt to become the first person to cover India’s east coast, stretching from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

So far, Satija has covered 1,520 kilometres of run in 32 days, averagely covering nearly 50-km a day. Through the campaign, already close to Rs.20 lakh was raised, a significant step towards the main target.

Through the One India Run, Om Satija hopes to inspire a generation to dream big, stay healthy, and actively contribute to creating opportunities for children belonging to financially weaker backgrounds, while spreading awareness about health, discipline, and social service across the country.