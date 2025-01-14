One killed and other critical after bikes rams into a shop in Kakinada

A devastating road accident occurred on Tuesday when a high-speed sports bike collided with a shop, resulting in the death of a young man and leaving another in critical condition.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Yarra Abbayi, died instantly at the scene after reportedly losing control of the bike. In a tragic turn of events, his companion, 20-year-old Pandu, sustained severe injuries and was promptly transported to a local hospital for urgent medical attention.

Emergency services were alerted by local residents, who witnessed the incident and rushed to assist. The police arrived shortly thereafter to initiate rescue operations and gather details surrounding the crash.

Authorities are still piecing together the circumstances of the accident, and further information is expected