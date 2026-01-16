One killed in a road accident in Prakasam district

A tragic road accident in the Prakasam district has resulted in the death of TDP leader and 42&43 cluster in-charge, Zakir. The incident occurred near Medarametla when a car lost control and crashed into the divider. Zakir sustained serious injuries and was swiftly transported to Ongole Government Hospital for medical attention. Unfortunately, medical staff confirmed that he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Upon hearing of the incident, Minister Ponguru Narayana arrived at Ongole Government Hospital to inquire about the circumstances surrounding the accident and the care provided to Zakir. Hospital officials informed the Minister of the severity of Zakir's injuries and the unfortunate outcome of his treatment. Expressing profound shock at the news, Minister Narayana visited Zakir's body to pay his respects.

The death of Zakir has left TDP leaders and activists in mourning, with many expressing their condolences on social media. In the wake of the accident, local police have registered a case and launched a full investigation.