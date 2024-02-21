One more aspirant seeks TDP ticket for Chittoor LS

Tirupati: One more aspirant Dr Gundluru Surendra Babu is seeking TDP ticket for Chittoor Lok Sabha seat. Surendra Babu met former minister and TDP senior leader Narayana and also party national general Secretary Nara Lokesh recently and submitted his bio-data.

Surendra Babu made a detailed report on his social service activities, including providing free medical services to the poor. He set up various institutions for a medical education and also conducting programmes in Telangana’s Peddapalli, Sircilla and other places.

He assured Lokesh and Narayana that if they gave TDP ticket he would surely win from Chittoor as he has wide contacts in the district and also the support of a good number of people in the district. He also assured Narayana and Lokesh that he will extend all service activities in Chittoor district.

Surendra Babu is a native of Chittoor district and from a poor Dalit family in Chowdepalli mandal of the district. He completed his school education in Garampalli residential school and did his Intermediate in Vivekananda College in Chittoor. With the support of village elders he appeared for the medical entrance test and studied MBBS at Osmania University.

Meanwhile, former MLA Gandhi and present Puthalapattu YSRCP MLA MS Babu who was denied a ticket to contest were also trying for TDP ticket to contest Chittoor Lok Sabha.