‘One Nation- One Election’ helps in more funding for welfare

Ongole: Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Satya Kumar Yadav has expressed support for implementing the ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative during an ‘Elite Meet’ conducted at NTR Kalakshetram in Ongole on Friday.

Speaking at the event attended by MLAs Damacharla Janardhana Rao, BN Vijay Kumar, Janasena Prakasam district leader Sk Reyaz, and others, Minister Satya Kumar Yadav highlighted the necessity, benefits, and implications of conducting simultaneous elections to state assemblies and Parliament.

He said that ‘One Nation, One Election’ is not a new concept. For many years after independence, elections were held simultaneously across the country. Political instability later created a situation where elections began occurring at different times in different places, affecting national development, he observed.

He referenced several committees that have studied this issue over the past forty years, from the Jeevan Reddy Committee to the recent committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Addressing financial concerns, the minister pointed out that the cost of the 2019 general elections was approximately Rs 60,000 crore, while the most recent elections cost Rs 1.3 lakh crore, representing an increase of Rs 65,000 crore. He emphasized that simultaneous elections would significantly reduce unnecessary expenditure, allowing funds to be redirected toward public welfare.

The minister further argued that frequent elections disrupt development programmes due to the election code of conduct and impair administration as officials become engaged in the electoral process.

He refuted claims that simultaneous elections would damage states’ autonomy, citing historical precedents where regional parties came to power even during national elections, and quoted Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The Minister explained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative aims to implement simultaneous elections only after addressing doubts and misconceptions, and with public consensus. As part of this effort, the Prime Minister has launched an awareness programme about ‘One Nation, One Election’ for all citizens, he added.

According to Satya Kumar Yadav, proposals are being prepared to conduct simultaneous elections by 2034. He clarified that if elections need to be held mid-term in any state for any reason, they would only be conducted for the remaining term, ensuring no damage to democratic principles.