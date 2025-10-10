One Nation-One Tax is a historic reform, says P Keshav

Anantapur: The Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav on Thursday said that since the formation of the NDA government, several people-centric initiatives have been implemented, with the introduction of One Nation One Tax (GST) marking a historic reform. Speaking at the Super GST Super Savings awareness programme organized at Masineni Grand Hotel Conference Hall in Anantapur, the Minister highlighted that GST 2.0 has significantly benefited the common man.

He noted that GST reforms have helped save nearly ₹8,000 crore for the state exchequer, while each household is saving around ₹18,000 to ₹20,000 annually. Keshav emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, India is already the world’s third-strongest economy and is striving to become the second-largest economy by the next elections.

“With the double-engine government at the Centre and State, Andhra Pradesh is reaping double benefits,” he stated. He added that the government is ensuring reduced GST on essential commodities, strict monitoring of implementation, and awareness campaigns to pass on benefits to the public. He also promised continued reforms to strengthen the economy while supporting entrepreneurs and traders as partners in growth.

Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshmi Narayana, District Collector O Anand, Commercial Taxes Joint Commissioner Hema, and Chamber of Commerce representatives also participated. Officials stressed that associations and dealers must responsibly implement reduced GST rates to ensure genuine benefits reach the people.