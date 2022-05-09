One person killed, another injured in wall collapse

Guntur: A 24-year-old man, Bhupati Ambedkar of Peteru village died while another person sustained injuries when the compound wall of a house collapsed on them due to rain followed by heavy gales on Sunday.

Ambedkar, who sustained serious injuries, died while being shifted to the hospital. The compound wall collapsed and fell on him while he was going to the cattle shed. Another person sustained injuries.

Gudipudi Satyanarayana (38) died on the spot when lightning struck him while he was working in the agriculture fields at Kandipadu village of Bellamkonda mandal of Palnadu district on Sunday.

Several trees and electrical poles were uprooted due to strong gales in Repalle, Nizampatnam and Peteru mandals and fell on the road causing inconvenience to traffic.

Locals in Repalle said that they have no power for three hours due to heavy gales. Similarly, there was no power supply for more than one hour in Guntur city, Nizampatnam mandal. Farmers were worried that the gales will damage their banana, papaya and vegetable gardens in island villages of Repalle and Peteru mandals.