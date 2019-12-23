One State - One Capital that is AP -Amaravati: Farmers raise slogans

The public in Guntur and Krishna districts are staging a massive protest against the decision of CM Jagan of mooting three capitals. The public has come to roads and raising slogans against the state government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. "One State - One Capital, that is AP - Amaravati, " says the public.

Farmers at Medikonduru in Medikonduru Mandal in Guntur district have been staging protests by blocking the roads. They have blocked the Guntur - Sattenapalli road, which is a connecting road between the Amaravati and the rest of the districts in Rayalaseema.

Earlier, the police have deployed to stall the protests and denied permission to the employees into the secretariat. However, after they demanded to allow into the secretariat, the police permitted them into office premises upon verifying the ID proofs of the employees.