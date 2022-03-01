Ongole: 106 petitions received at Spandana

Ongole: SP Malika Garg assured the public that the district police would be in the forefront in resolving their issues. Prakasam district police organised Spandana, the grievance day, at district police office and other police stations in the district on Monday.

During the Spandana programme held at the district police office, the SP received 106 grievances from the public from various places in the district. She personally interacted with the complainants, learned about their issues and assured them that justice will be served to the victims. She spoke to the local police officers through the video conference in front of the complainants and ordered them to update her on the action taken on the urges from time to time.

Additional SP B Ravichandra, OSD K Chowdeswari, DSB DSP B Mariyadasu, DTC DSP G Ramakrishna, Traffic DSP Mallikarjuna Rao, Spandana CI Ashok Babu, DLSA panel advocate BV Sivaramakrishna and other staff also participated in the Spandana programme.