Ongole: 276 beneficiaries receive `2.16 cr in Prakasam

Ongole : Prakasam District collector AS Dinesh Kumar on Friday said that 276 beneficiaries who registered in the quarter of January to March 2023 under the YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shadi Tofha are benefitted with Rs 2, 16, 80,000.

Participating in the district-level programme to release the YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shadi Tofha benefits to the beneficiaries, the collector said that the state government is offering support to each poor family for performing marriage of their daughters.

He said girls from SC, ST, BC, minorities, physically handicapped and construction workers are eligible under the schemes, and passing Class X is mandatory. He said that they are identifying the beneficiaries every quarter, and transferring the money to the accounts of the bride if it is an inter-caste marriage and to the accounts of the mother of the bride if it is a same-caste marriage.

The ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma said that the government is not only supporting the girl children in their education but also their parents with the marriage of the girls through the Kalyanamasthu and Shadi Tofha programmes.

DRDA PD Baburao, district social welfare officer Lakshmanaik and other officers participated in the programme and handed over the cheque to the beneficiaries along with the collector and ZP chairperson.