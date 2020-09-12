Ongole: 398 women constables inducted into police force

Ongole: The police department inducted 398 women constables in civil, Armed Reserve and communication wings in the presence of Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha and DGP Gautam Sawang, after their passing out parade held at the Police Training College in Ongole on Friday.



At a programme, in which Ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Dr Adimulapu Suresh also present as guests, the Home Minister said that the general public is living with happiness due to the schemes brought by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. She expressed happiness for reaching close to the people through the Spandana programme and the Disha Act. She congratulated the women constables, who are going into the service for the protection of the public.

DGP Gautam Sawang said that he is happy with the growing importance of women in the police department. He advised everyone in the department to work hard in their position and congratulated the graduated constables for their successful induction into the force. He unveiled the Induction Training Report, prepared by the AP Police Training Division.

Later, the Home Minister and DGP presented the awards to the winners in Outdoor, Indoor, and Firing categories conducted in PTC. B Anusha from Vijayawada received the awards of the best all-rounder and best outdoor and Sk Ayesha from Tirupati received the best indoor while M Chadrakala from Srikakulam received the best firer award in the civil category. C Swathi from Tirupati received the best indoor, A Chandana from Nellore received the best outdoor and P Alleswari from Nellore received best firer award while T Ramya Sri from Krishna received the best all-rounder award in the armed reserve category. A Prasanna Lakshmi of Prakasam received the best all-rounder award in the communication wing.

The in-charge of the training wing, IGP (P&L) D Nagendra Kumar appreciated the Prakasam district SP, Siddharth Kaushal for monitoring the parade and appreciated the indoor and outdoor training staff, vice-principal of the PTC Chiranjeevi, additional SP Bijay, and PTC principal M Sundhara Rao.

Prakasam district collector Dr Pola Bhaskara, Santhanuthalapadu MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu and other officials also participated in the programme.