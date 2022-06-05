Ongole: Aim high and strive hard to achieve them

Ongole: Collector A S Dinesh Kumar suggested to students to be ambitious and strive hard to achieve goals. He interacted with the students from ZP High Schools of Aluru and Motumala in his camp office, as part of the 'Coffee with Collector' programme and advised them to boost confidence and stay ambitious.

Interacting with the students, he enquired about their hobbies and aims. He advised them to not consider poverty as an obstacle and inspired them to focus on current affairs and move ahead with a positive attitude. He asked them to inspire people by scaling greater heights through hard work. In response to the questions from the students, the collector said that APJ Abdul Kalam is his inspiration and he focussed on the civil services exams to serve society. He suggested them to aim high always and strive to achieve them.

He presented books to the students and wished them all the best. The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan CMO Kondareddy, ACMO Rajani, ALS coordinator Subbarao, Aluru ZPHS headmistress Kotamma, Motumala ZPHS headmaster Seshireddy and others also participated in the programme.