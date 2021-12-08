Ongole: APSDC helps 30,000 youth hone their skills, get jobs

Ongole: The training programme offered by the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) for free has proved to be a boon to many poor students, not only to upgrade their skills but also to get a job with the knowledge acquired in the courses.

Sunil Mallela, a mechanical engineering student from the SV College of Engineering, got placed in Cognizant after he successfully completed a global certification approved by Dassault Systems. Mammula Gayathri, a degree student from Sathya Degree and PG College joined Wipro after she successfully completed training in employability skills.

Not only these two students, but more than 30,000 students from all over the state have completed various courses online and offline offered by the APSSDC. Apart from the regular knowledge development programmes, the APSSDC also helped about 20,000 students achieve professional certifications from reputed global leaders, by bearing the fees and charges.

Explaining the courses and certifications by APSSDC, the Prakasam district Skill Development officer R Lokanadham said that the APSSDC is running various batches of training in Web Development using Spring Framework, Machine Learning using Python, Web Development using React JS, and trained many batches in cloud computing, cloud architecture, cloud literacy, cyber security, digital marketing, programming in JAVA, Python data science, Arduino, financial marketing, etc., based on the interest and requirement of the candidates.

He said that about one lakh students registered with APSSDC for various courses in 2020-21 and 2021-22, and more than 30000 of them has completed the training successfully. Lokanadham also said that the APSSDC is also providing training in soft skills to the students to make them familiar with the interview processes and perform better in recruitment. He announced that the APSSDC is handholding the successful candidates and providing them opportunities like internships and job interviews. He informed that the APSSDC is organising job melas also for the unemployed in all Assembly constituencies with the cooperation of local MLAs and officials, to provide employment to the unemployed youth.

The trainer of APSSDC at Ongole, N Venugopal, said that the corporation is introducing various training programs on AWS, training on machinery used in pharmaceutical industries and others soon, depending on the demand from the students.

He said that the students need not wait to complete graduation to register for any course and they can select their interested subject and join the training programme. He informed that the government is paying the fees and charges to the service providers on behalf of the students to provide hands-on experience while training.

He said that the interested students can register for the courses at http://www.apssdc.in/ and can contact the helpline number 9988853335 for more information.